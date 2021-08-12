Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.38, for a total value of $1,033,085.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,895 shares of company stock worth $83,749,489. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $607.55. 8,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $640.65. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

