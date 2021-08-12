Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $536,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,105,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

