Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

REPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,891. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

