Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.63.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

THO stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.04. 3,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

