HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. raised Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Merus stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 1,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

