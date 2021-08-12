Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.37. 2,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.97.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

