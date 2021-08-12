First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.23. 1,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,034. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.