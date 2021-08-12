Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,249.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $44,249.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005409 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.