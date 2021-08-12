Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.02. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,595. The firm has a market cap of $679.39 million, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

