Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. 31,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

