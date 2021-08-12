Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.87. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

