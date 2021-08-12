Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Lowered to $55.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $118.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 131.48% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. 26,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,239. The company has a market cap of $892.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.