Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th.

AEMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 4,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,239. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

