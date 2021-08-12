Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.88

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of JUVF remained flat at $$16.70 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
About Juniata Valley Financial
