iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 56,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

