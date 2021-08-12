Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Hold

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Relx by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.