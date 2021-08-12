Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.20. 35,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,106. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

