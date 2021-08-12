Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,751. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -13.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

