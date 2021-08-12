Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 1,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 829,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 117,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.