44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.08. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

