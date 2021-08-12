Royal Bank of Canada Boosts OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $38.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. 9,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,070. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

