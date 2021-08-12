Royal Bank of Canada Boosts OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $38.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.
OLO stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. 9,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,070. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
