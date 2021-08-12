44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $140,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,344. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

