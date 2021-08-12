Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 115.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.