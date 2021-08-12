44 Wealth Management LLC Has $631,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $219.66. The stock had a trading volume of 162,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

