ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $784.25. 19,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $715.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

