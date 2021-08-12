Barclays Trims Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Target Price to $22.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,051. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

