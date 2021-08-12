UBS Group Analysts Give TUI (LON:TUI) a GBX 170 Price Target

TUI (LON:TUI) received a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 48.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TUI. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

TUI stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 329 ($4.30). 2,923,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 368.07. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

