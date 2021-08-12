ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Announces Earnings Results

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%.

Shares of CLPT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,052. The stock has a market cap of $390.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

