Addenda Capital Inc. Has $771,000 Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,157,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.09.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

