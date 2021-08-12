44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 101,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

