Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 971 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.58. 11,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,145. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.67. The company has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

