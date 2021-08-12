Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.15. 3,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

