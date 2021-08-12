Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.12 billion-$16.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

APTV stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.69. 19,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.82. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

