Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 1,864 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 47.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

