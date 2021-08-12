The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.99.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

