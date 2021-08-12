Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $40.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NCLH traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 266,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

