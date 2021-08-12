ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.56. 3,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01. ITT has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts predict that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

