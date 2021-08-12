Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 11,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,653.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

