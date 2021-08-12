Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 282.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $918,000.

XSLV traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,208. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.01.

