Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,856. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $250.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

