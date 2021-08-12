Arden Trust Co Makes New $780,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 181,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 344,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

