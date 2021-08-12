Arden Trust Co Acquires 690 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.67. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

