Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 64,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,864. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.