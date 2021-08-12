Arden Trust Co Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Elastic were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,989. Elastic has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.