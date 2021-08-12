Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.51. 36,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,127. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.73.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.