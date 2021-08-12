Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.05. 70,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

