Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,458. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $891.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 156,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,946,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

