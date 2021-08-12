Barrington Research Trims The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Target Price to $22.00

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

MCS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Research analysts forecast that The Marcus will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

