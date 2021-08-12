Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 3,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

