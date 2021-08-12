Brokers Offer Predictions for HP Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for HP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy forecasts that the computer maker will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 61,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,734,831. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,837 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HP by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 49,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in HP by 33.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

